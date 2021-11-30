COVID case trend now in somewhat of a decline

YORK – The seven-day number for new COVID cases in the Four Corners Health District is now in somewhat of a declining trend, according to the latest information from the Four Corners Health Department.

The latest figures show a new case figure of 139 for the latest seven-day period being reported.

And the percentage of the total population that is fully vaccinated in the district has grown slightly. So far, 50.38% of the total population in the health district has been vaccinated. In York County, the percentage is 52.59. In Seward County, 51.6% of the total population has been fully vaccinated. And the figures are lower for Polk and Butler Counties where the percentages are 45% and 48.96%, respectively.

According to the latest information from the health department, it appears the larger numbers of new COVID cases in the health district in the last seven-day reporting period have been in Seward and York Counties.

The new COVID cases are reported to have occurred in all age groups.

While the latest surge in cases (between September and now) has been higher than seen over the other months of the past year, it still has not been as high as it was last November and December.