COVID case numbers still in single digits for county

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases in York County, over the past two days (March 16-17) is still in the single digits.
According to the Four Corners Health Department, there were six new cases in the county during that timeframe. That brings York County’s cumulative number of cases to 1,683.
In the same time span, there were five new cases in Seward County, one new case in Butler County and one new case in Polk County.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the entire health district is approaching the 5,000 mark, as the cumulative number is at 4,978. There were 57 new cases in the previous 14 days with 28 of those in the past seven days.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said Thursday morning, “We have definitely been enjoying some lower case counts compared to where we have been. We are still seeing cases though and we are still in a pandemic.
“Regarding our transition in vaccinations, there is good news. This week, we will be having big clinics and we are getting down to the last of the 65-year-olds. We need to finish up groups like our educators, trucking companies, licensed daycare workers, etc. We will transition into the next phase soon,” McDougall said further.
“Then, in the week of March 29, we will start the 50-64 age group and those with underlying health conditions, which is exciting for us,” she said. “As of this morning, we have given a total of 14,583 vaccinations in the district, with about 9,500 of those being first doses and about 5,000 being second. We are getting there. There have been 4,926 total vaccinations in York County and today we are having some big clinics.
“In the state, there has been a lot of lab work done regarding sequencing of different viruses in the state,” she explained. “The Brazilian variant has been identified in Nebraska, as has the California variant and the variant from Great Britain. They are here, the variants are more contagious. We are starting to find them here in the state, so we need to remind everyone to continue social distancing and masking. We still have a lot of people left to vaccinate.
“We are giving all the vaccines we are getting,” McDougall continued. “We will be switching over to the state registration system soon, so you will want to register there – at vaccinate.ne.gov. This is the part of our transition, to switch over to that system in the next couple of weeks. If you have already registered somewhere else, just to be safe, register with vaccinate.ne.gov.”
It was noted that vaccination clinics continue with Henderson Health Care, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, talked about statewide hospitalizations which are now at 132. That compares to 151 two weeks ago.
“Things are decreasing, but they are also kind of plateaued,” Ulrich said. “Statewide, 15.3 percent of everyone over 16 has been vaccinated. The figure here is at about 14.39 percent.”
Ulrich and McDougall said it is likely the vaccination percentage for York County is higher than that and closer to the state’s percentage, as vaccination clinics continue and sometimes figures were assigned to other counties by accident.
“We are having clinics today, as we speak; we are planning about 300 today,” Ulrich continued. “That will put us north of 3,100.
“For the hospital, it can be summed up in one sentence – COVID down, babies up,” he said. “We are seeing a lot of babies and a lot less COVID which is great, that is so positive.
“From March 9-15, we tested only 16 people with only two positive. And the week before, we only tested 10 with one positive,” he noted. “All those numbers are down, but there are still pockets of cases showing up, so it’s still out there. But right now, we have no COVID patients in the hospital or employees out due to COVID. That’s great news.”
“We also have positive news as well,” said York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “Right now, we only have two students in quarantine and we have no positive cases. That’s great news. As I talk to multiple schools, that’s what I’m hearing from them as well. We had a vaccination clinic at the high school for teachers with a high percentage of staff participating.
“The biggest thing, the biggest challenge in the next two months, is that we are noticing it’s harder especially for older age kids to follow through masks. So we are focusing on staying with our safety plan,” the superintendent said. “Our kids and staff are resilient and I’m confident we will do the right thing.”
As far as not requiring mask wearing at York Public Schools, Bartholomew said, “We are not there yet. We are not taking that step at this point yet. We do have a lot of events coming up that cause people to get together and there will be decisions to be made. We are having those conversations now. Regarding graduation, we are talking about that – some schools are having full-fledged no-restriction graduations, others are going to be ultra conservative and some are in the middle like us. Right now, we are leaning toward saying 10 people per student – that’s just a number we are kicking around. It’s nice to have events and we will be conservative and keep safety plans in place.”