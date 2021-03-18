COVID case numbers still in single digits for county

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases in York County, over the past two days (March 16-17) is still in the single digits.

According to the Four Corners Health Department, there were six new cases in the county during that timeframe. That brings York County’s cumulative number of cases to 1,683.

In the same time span, there were five new cases in Seward County, one new case in Butler County and one new case in Polk County.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the entire health district is approaching the 5,000 mark, as the cumulative number is at 4,978. There were 57 new cases in the previous 14 days with 28 of those in the past seven days.

Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said Thursday morning, “We have definitely been enjoying some lower case counts compared to where we have been. We are still seeing cases though and we are still in a pandemic.

“Regarding our transition in vaccinations, there is good news. This week, we will be having big clinics and we are getting down to the last of the 65-year-olds. We need to finish up groups like our educators, trucking companies, licensed daycare workers, etc. We will transition into the next phase soon,” McDougall said further.