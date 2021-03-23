COVID case numbers in health district surpass 5,000

YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District (since the pandemic began) has now surpassed the 5,000 mark.

As of March 22, the cumulative number of cases in the district was at 5,007.

There were 74 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 48 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

In York County, between March 20 and 22, there were just six new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,695.

In Seward County, there were seven new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,891.

In Butler County, there were four new cases, bringing the total to 844.

And in Polk County, there was one new case, bringing the total there to 577.

Four Corners is moving into Phase 2 of vaccinations and everyone 50 and older is encouraged to register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Once that is completed, health workers will contact individuals with their appointment information.

If anyone has questions, they can contact Four Corners officials at 402-362-2621 or visit the website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

