COVID case numbers for counties available again
YORK—Following an announcement from the governor’s office this past week, the new COVID case numbers are again available for all counties in the state.

Four Corners Health Department officials are again able to publicize more detailed information for each of the counties in its jurisdiction – which are York, Seward, Butler and Polk Counties.

Local health officials say that as of Sept. 20, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district has reached 6,323. There were 377 new cases in the previous 14 days with 173 of those cases recorded in the past week.

Over the past seven days, there were 61 new COVID cases in York County; 48 new cases in Seward County; 42 new cases in Butler County; and 22 new cases in Polk County.

Officials say the cases are occurring in all age groups. They are reporting these case numbers (in the last seven days) for the following age groups:

• Ages 0-12: 12

• Teenagers: 24

• 20s: 20

• 30s: 33

• 40s: 26

• 50s: 22

• 60s: 17

• 70s: 13

• 80s: 5

• 90s: 5

In the York Public School system, as of Wednesday morning, the numbers of students and staff members with active COVID remained very low. York Elementary School only had two students/staff members affected by COVID (of a population of 648); York Middle School only had one (of a population of 362); and the York High School only had one (of a population of 550).

