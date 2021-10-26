COVID case numbers drop in health district

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases (the last 7-day rate) in the Four Corners Health District have dropped below triple digits.

The health district was reporting calculations indicating 82 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days, as of Oct. 25. This figure is for all four counties in the health district – York, Seward, Polk and Butler.

Because the state’s earlier mandate allowing case reporting by county has ended again, the figures for just York County are no longer publicly available.

The district remains in the “red zone,” which indicates “high community transmission.” For that classification to improve to orange (substantial transmission), yellow (moderate transmission), or green (low transmission), the rate has to go below 45 cases in a 7-day period.

The trajectory of cases continue to show a downward pattern, which is good news after the escalating spike that was seen in September.

Regarding vaccinations, Seward County has just now exceeded the 50% mark, indicating the percentage of total population that is fully vaccinated. York County had already exceeded that threshold a few months ago – the percentage of total population that is fully vaccinated in York County remains at 50.98%.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID cases in the York Public School District remains low to non-existent. As of Tuesday morning, there were no students or staff members out, due to COVID, at either the elementary school or the middle school. There was only one from the high school.

