 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID case numbers continue to be low in York County
0 comments
top story

COVID case numbers continue to be low in York County

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases in York County continues to be low, as there were only two new cases in the three-day timespan of March 27-29, according to the Four Corners Health Department.

There were 16 new cases in the health district, bringing the cumulative total to 5,055. Of those, nine were in Seward County where the total is now 1,918.

York County has had 1,705 cases since the pandemic began.

In that three-day timeframe, there were three new cases in Butler County, bringing the cumulative total there to 852.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

And there were two new cases in Polk County, bringing the total there to 580.

In the health district, there were 97 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 49 of those recorded in the past seven days.

Since the pandemic began, 12.4 percent of the county’s population has tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, vaccinations remain active throughout the district. The Four Corners Health Department, working with the two hospitals and medical clinics in the county, continue to hold shot clinics.

To register to be vaccinated for COVID-19, go to vaccinate.ne.gov. People who are 50 years and older are in the group that is now prioritized for vaccinations.

The latest figures from the health department indicate that 6,004 doses have been administered in York County so far.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Migrants with young children fill Texas shelter

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News