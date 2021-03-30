COVID case numbers continue to be low in York County

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases in York County continues to be low, as there were only two new cases in the three-day timespan of March 27-29, according to the Four Corners Health Department.

There were 16 new cases in the health district, bringing the cumulative total to 5,055. Of those, nine were in Seward County where the total is now 1,918.

York County has had 1,705 cases since the pandemic began.

In that three-day timeframe, there were three new cases in Butler County, bringing the cumulative total there to 852.

And there were two new cases in Polk County, bringing the total there to 580.

In the health district, there were 97 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 49 of those recorded in the past seven days.

Since the pandemic began, 12.4 percent of the county’s population has tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, vaccinations remain active throughout the district. The Four Corners Health Department, working with the two hospitals and medical clinics in the county, continue to hold shot clinics.