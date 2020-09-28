COVID case number exceeds 600 mark in health district

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has now exceeded 600.

Officials with the health district are reporting that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases is now at 604, with 349 recoveries.

The cumulative case number in York County is now at 166, with 104 recoveries.

Seward County’s cumulative case number is now at 261 with 145 recoveries.

Butler County has had 117 cases with 74 recoveries.

And there have been 60 cases in Polk County, with 26 recoveries.

The positivity rate is being tracked by health officials. This compares the number of positive test results and total tests administered.

The week of Sept. 17-23, there were 275 tests administered in York County with 23 people testing positive. That was an 8.36 percent positivity rate.

For the same week, there were 187 tests administered in Seward County with 20 positive results, which was a 10.7 percent positivity rate.

During the same time period, 54 tests were administered in Butler County, with six coming back positive, which was an 11.11 percent positivity rate.