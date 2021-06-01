COVID case count remains very low

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases remains very low in the Four Corners Health District, according to health officials.

During the three-day time period of May 26-28, there were only two new cases of COVID-19 – one was in York County, one was in Seward County.

Health officials say that as of May 28, the cumulative number of cases in the entire health district had reached 5,241. Of those, 1,775 were in York County.

There were 17 new cases confirmed in the last 11 days, with four of those were recorded in the last seven days. Of those, two were in York County and two were in Seward County. One person was a child, one was in their 30s and two were in their 60s.

Meanwhile, the risk dial remains in the green, low risk category for the district. It was re-set for .64 – an improvement over the .73 setting the week prior.

Vaccinations continue throughout the district. This week, a community vaccination clinic offering Pfizer (for those ages 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (for those 18 years old and older) will be held at Harrison Park in York on Thursday, June 3. This clinic will be held between 4 and 8 p.m., and hot dogs will be served from 4-6:30 p.m. Spanish interpreters will also be present.