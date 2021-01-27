COVID-19 vaccination clinic details for Thursday, Jan. 28

Those who participate are asked to review the Emergency Use Authorization at www.modernatx.com prior to arrival.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Things to know:

· You cannot receive the vaccine if you are COVID-positive and/or experiencing symptoms of COVID on the day of your vaccine.

· You cannot receive the vaccine if you are within 90 days of receiving the monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19.

· Everyone coming to the clinic has to wear a mask.

· Plan on at least 30 minutes for the vaccine (potential waiting time, registration, administration, observation post vaccine).

· If you have questions regarding if you should receive the vaccine, contact your physician or physician assistant.

· Wearing a short-sleeved shirt will help medical workers to access your arm to give the vaccine.

· Bring one person with you if you will require help to get in and out of the building.

· Bring your Medicare and/or Medicaid card with you; there will be no cost to you personally for the vaccine.