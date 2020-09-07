COVID-19 risk dial is right between moderate and severe

YORK – The COVID-19 risk dial for the Four Corners Health District is now at 2.0 – exactly between the moderate and high risk categories.

The risk dial is updated weekly and indicates the level of risk determined by a number of factors.

The risk dial for the health district had been in the moderate category for some time – but has slowly been inching to a level of elevated risk.

The risk dial categorizes risk as green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk), orange (high risk) and red (severe risk).

The dial also numerically categorizes the risk. Zero to one is green (low), 1-2 is yellow (moderate), 2-3 is orange (high) and 3-4 is red (severe).

The risk dial, as already stated, has now reached 2.0. Last week, the dial was 1.88. The week before that it was 1.75.

This risk gauge is calculated using these data sets:

• The overall positivity rate of COVID testing in the jurisdiction;

• The weekly positivity rate of COVID testing in the jurisdiction;