COVID-19 risk dial is right between moderate and severe

YORK – The COVID-19 risk dial for the Four Corners Health District is now at 2.0 – exactly between the moderate and high risk categories.
The risk dial is updated weekly and indicates the level of risk determined by a number of factors.
The risk dial for the health district had been in the moderate category for some time – but has slowly been inching to a level of elevated risk.
The risk dial categorizes risk as green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk), orange (high risk) and red (severe risk).
The dial also numerically categorizes the risk. Zero to one is green (low), 1-2 is yellow (moderate), 2-3 is orange (high) and 3-4 is red (severe).
The risk dial, as already stated, has now reached 2.0. Last week, the dial was 1.88. The week before that it was 1.75.
This risk gauge is calculated using these data sets:
• The overall positivity rate of COVID testing in the jurisdiction;
• The weekly positivity rate of COVID testing in the jurisdiction;
• The trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing);
• Health care system capacity;
• Availability of critical medical equipment;
• The identification of community clusters/community spread;
• Availability of COVID testing;
• And the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.
During an online community meeting this week, Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said the risk dial for the health district was mostly affected by the testing positivity rate. This is derived by comparing the number of positive cases with the number of tests that were administered.
“We want to see below 5 percent in the positivity rate, we do not want to see it be over 10 percent,” McDougall said. “Last week, the district’s rate was at 13 percent. That is the trend right now.”
