COVID-19-related death reported in Polk County

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting a new COVID-related death in Polk County.
Health officials say the death is that of a man in his 60s, who was under medical care.
That brings the total COVID-related deaths in the district to 20. Polk County has had 11 deaths. Seward, Butler and York County have each had three COVID-related deaths.
There have been 139 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners Health District in the past three days (Nov. 7-9).
Seward County has had 68 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 886.
York County has had 32 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 704.
Butler County has had 24 new cases, bringing the total there to 381.
And there have been 15 new cases in Polk County, bringing the total there to 289.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district is now at 2,260. There have been 743 new cases in the past 14 days, with 460 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.
On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced new directed health measures which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect through at least Nov. 30.
The major changes include:
• Six feet of separation between parties is required in all instances for the following: gyms/fitness centers, health spas, restaurants, bars, gentlemen and bottle clubs, weddings, funerals, indoor gatherings, and churches/places of worship.
• Masks are required for staff and patrons at salons, barbershops, massage therapy, bowling alleys, pool halls, body art establishments, and any other indoor businesses where staff and patrons are within six feet of each other for 15 consecutive minutes or more. An exception will be made for all services performed on faces. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.
• For extracurricular activities (school and club sponsored), fan attendance for all indoor youth extracurricular activities is limited to household members of participants only.
Tuesday morning, it was announced that the governor and his wife have begun a 14-day quarantine as they were in close contact on Sunday with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. His office said neither the governor or his wife were showing any symptoms and they will be tested soon.
