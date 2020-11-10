COVID-19-related death reported in Polk County

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting a new COVID-related death in Polk County.

Health officials say the death is that of a man in his 60s, who was under medical care.

That brings the total COVID-related deaths in the district to 20. Polk County has had 11 deaths. Seward, Butler and York County have each had three COVID-related deaths.

There have been 139 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Four Corners Health District in the past three days (Nov. 7-9).

Seward County has had 68 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 886.

York County has had 32 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 704.

Butler County has had 24 new cases, bringing the total there to 381.

And there have been 15 new cases in Polk County, bringing the total there to 289.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the health district is now at 2,260. There have been 743 new cases in the past 14 days, with 460 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.