COVID-19-related death confirmed in health district

YORK – The Four Corners Health District has announced that there has been a death related to COVID-19 in this jurisdiction.

They say a woman in her 70s, in Butler County, has died as a result of having COVID-19.

There have been four COVID-19-related deaths in the health district since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has increased to 462, according to health officials.

Of those total cases, 300 people have recovered.

The cumulative total case number in York County is now at 126 with 96 recoveries.

The cumulative total in Seward County has exceeded the 200 mark, reaching 201. There have been 114 recoveries there.

In Butler County, the case number has now reached 100. Of that number, 66 people have recovered.

And there has been a total of 35 COVID-19 cases in Polk County, with 24 recoveries.

Regarding hospitalizations since the pandemic began, seven people have required that level of treatment in York County.