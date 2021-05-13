COVID-19 death confirmed in Four Corners Health District

YORK – It has been confirmed that another COVID-related death has occurred in the Four Corners Health District.

Health officials say the death was that of a Seward County woman in her 60s “who had been suffering from COVID and passed away at home.”

This latest death brings the district’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 76. There have been 33 COVID-related deaths in Seward County, 18 in Polk County, 13 in York County and 12 in Butler County.

Meanwhile, there were seven new COVID-19 cases reported in the health district in the four-day span of May 8-11. Of those, five were in York County and two were in Seward County. There were no new cases in Butler County or Polk County.

The total number of cases in York County since the pandemic began is now at 1,760, which is 12.8 percent of the county’s population.

As of May 11, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,199. There were 48 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 27 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.