COVID-19 continues to spread around county, health district

YORK – The latest information from the Four Corners Health District indicates that the coronavirus is continuing to spread around the county and the health district and the number of hospitalizations is growing.

There have been 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district in the past two days.

York County has 27 new confirmed cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 414.

Seward County has 23 new cases, bringing the total there to 445.

Butler County has 15 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 246.

And Polk County has had 10 new cases, bringing the total there to 198.

The cumulative total for the health district is now at 1,303. Health officials say there have been 480 new cases in the past 14 days; 260 of those occurred in the past seven days.

The latest information shows that 24 people have had to be hospitalized in Seward County since the pandemic began.

In York County, 13 people have required to be hospitalized.

In Polk County, 11 people have been hospitalized.

And in Butler County, nine people have been hospitalized.