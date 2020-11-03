COVID-19 cases surge in health district and York County

YORK – There has been a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District – as well as York County – in the last three days, according to health officials.

In the last three days, there were 44 new cases in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 571.

In the health district, in the last three days, there have been 139 new COVID-19 cases in the four-county health district.

Seward County has had 67 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 676.

Butler County has had 20 new cases, bringing the total there to 324.

And Polk County has had eight new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 234.

Health officials also said that over the past week, it was learned that seven cases originally assigned to Four Corners counties were in fact living elsewhere or were duplicate cases. This is now reflected in the adjusted overall cumulative numbers.

The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases, since the pandemic began, in the Four Corners Health District, is now at 1,805.