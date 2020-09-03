COVID-19 cases reach 428 in district, York County doing better

“We want to see below 5 percent in the positivity rate, we do not want to see it be over 10 percent,” McDougall said. “Last week, the district’s rate was at 13 percent. That is the trend right now.”

She acknowledged that the directed health measures will change to Phase 4 in mid-September, “but we want to reiterate that this will not change our health recommendations at all. We still have significant pockets of virus. No matter what phase we are in, the virus is still here and we still have to do our social distancing, wear face coverings and masks. Masks have really been keeping down the number of cases in the schools. And if you have symptoms, get tested so we know what we are dealing with.”

Mitch Bartholomew, York Public Schools superintendent, said “we continue to have a great start and we are really proud of our students and teachers. The students are participating with wearing face coverings and we are really proud of them. They are resilient and flexible and often kids adapt better than adults do.

“We have had a couple of positive cases here and there – we have had to send out some low-exposure letters to families,” Bartholomew said. “We will keep communicating that information, to keep them all informed.