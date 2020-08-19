YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has increased by eight in the last day.
The cumulative number increased to 337 with 95 of those cases considered active and 240 considered recovered/inactive, according to health officials.
In York County, the case number rose by one to a cumulative total of 98. There have been 75 full recoveries.
The case number in Seward County has risen to 143, which is an increase of four in the last day. So far, 86 people have fully recovered.
The cumulative number of cases in Butler County is now at 70, which is a three-person increase. There have been 57 recoveries in that county.
And the cumulative number of cases in Polk County remains at 26, where it has been for some time.
Meanwhile, the risk dial for the Four Corners Health District remains in the yellow category, which indicates moderate risk. It has been inching toward the orange zone – which indicates high risk – but it has not reached that point.
Moderate risk is also indicated numerically. Zero to one indicates low risk, 1-2 indicates moderate risk, 2-3 indicates high risk and 3-4 indicates severe risk. The risk dial for the district is currently at 1.81.
Testing continues throughout the district. Since the pandemic began, 1,978 people have been tested in York County. In Seward County, there have been 2,200 tests administered. In Butler County, 1,139 people have been tested. And in Polk County, 523 people have been tested.
There have been hospitalizations required within the health district. So far, nine people have needed to be hospitalized from Seward County. Five people in York County have required hospitalizations. Three people in Butler County and three people in Polk County have required hospitalization. None of these individuals were hospitalized at facilities in their jurisdictions – rather, they were transferred to hospitals elsewhere.
