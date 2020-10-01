COVID-19 cases increase by 30 in two days

YORK – In the past two days, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has increased by 30, according to health officials.
The cumulative number of cases in the district is now at 666 with 318 active cases, 351 recoveries and seven deaths.
York County has seven new cases, bringing the total here (since the pandemic began) to 187.
Seward County has 11 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 281.
Butler County has seven new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 131.
And Polk County has five new cases, bringing the total there to 67.
Thursday morning, during a community briefing (which is held every other week), Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said, “I’m kind of anxious to give my report as we have been seeing increases in cases. In the district, the case count in the last week – we had 91. Yesterday was an all-time high in one day. In York County, we’ve seen 25 new cases in the last week, which is up from 20 the week before that.
“In Four Corners, due to the high case count, we’ve had to utilize contact tracers from the state’s group. We had been getting by with our staff and local tracers, but now with the higher case numbers, we have had to tap into that state resource. So if you receive a call from Health and Human Services, just be aware that we are also using contact tracers from the state group,” McDougall said.
“We have not had enough staff recently to update recoveries, we will try to catch up with that next week,” McDougall continued.
“We are also seeing an increase in hospitalizations, there were seven as far as I know in the last couple of weeks,” she said.
When asked if they are seeing more clusters of infection or more random community spread cases, McDougall responded that, “we are seeing a lot of random community spread, and then spread within households. So we are seeing both.”
“We are asking everyone to stay the course, as we are seeing more cases,” McDougall continued. “Please, do not become complacent. We continue to recommend that you avoid crowds if you can, please wear face coverings when out in the community, social distance, wash your hands. We need to bring down the rates of infection.”
Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, said testing continues. “With our drive-through testing, between Sept. 23 and 29, we saw 80 people come through with 11 positive case results. Yesterday, we saw 60 people come through. These numbers do not include our staff and (long-term care) resident testing at the Hearthstone. We had one employee at the Hearthstone confirmed to be positive – they weren’t working when confirmed, but that has triggered weekly testing of our residents. At this point, the Hearthstone has no positive residents and we hope it stays that way.”
He said at the hospital, they are still implementing the one visitor per patient per day protocol.
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said he had “no earth shattering news. We still feel our plan is working. Yes, we’ve had some cases we had to work through – with both students and staff. We knew that would happen, going in. We also did some of our own contact tracing and we contacted families – the parents have been appreciative of that. We’ve had a lot of requests to consider no face coverings, but we are not heading in that direction now. I wish I could see into the future and know the day that might happen, but for now we are not heading in that direction. We learned early on that face coverings kept a lot of students and staff from having to quarantine and possibly get the virus. We continue to take this seriously and will continue to work to keep everyone in school.”
“I want to echo what Laura (McDougall) said,” commented York Mayor Barry Redfern. “This is still out there and very real. I think we can all say we know more people quarantining or testing positive than we did months ago. We will continue to work with Four Corners. Stay safe everyone and continue to be diligent.”
