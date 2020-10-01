COVID-19 cases increase by 30 in two days

York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said he had “no earth shattering news. We still feel our plan is working. Yes, we’ve had some cases we had to work through – with both students and staff. We knew that would happen, going in. We also did some of our own contact tracing and we contacted families – the parents have been appreciative of that. We’ve had a lot of requests to consider no face coverings, but we are not heading in that direction now. I wish I could see into the future and know the day that might happen, but for now we are not heading in that direction. We learned early on that face coverings kept a lot of students and staff from having to quarantine and possibly get the virus. We continue to take this seriously and will continue to work to keep everyone in school.”