COVID-19 cases increase by 18 in health district

YORK – Health officials say there are now 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the Four Corners Health District.

The cumulative total of cases, since the pandemic began, is now at 372 with 260 recoveries.

There are seven new cases in York County, Four Corners officials say, bringing the total here to 106 with 80 full recoveries. That means there are currently 26 active cases in York County.

There are six new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 161. There have been 100 full recoveries and two deaths in Seward County since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are four new cases in Butler County, bringing the total there to 76 with 57 recoveries.

And there is one new case in Polk County, bringing the total there to 29 with 23 recoveries.

The number of people who have had to be hospitalized, due to COVID-19, has risen to six in York County.

So far, there have been 2,045 people tested for COVID-19 in this county.

The age group with the most number of cases continues to be that of those in their 20s – although every age group in the Four Corners jurisdiction has been affected by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the risk dial remains in the yellow – moderate – category.

