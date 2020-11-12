COVID-19 cases increase by 147 in two days in health district

York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said, “We continue to have a low number of positive cases. Still today, we are below one percent of our total population. That is a really good thing. We continue to work with Four Corners in an effort to keep school a safe place to go. We want to keep our doors open. We evaluate our numbers daily.

“I do want to dismiss a rumor that I’ve heard in the last few days,” Bartholomew said. “The rumor is that after we dismiss for Thanksgiving, we won’t be coming back at all. That is simply not true. I think the rumor may have come from conversations that were held three months ago as some colleges made plans for that back then. But that is not our plan, and I don’t see our plan changing. Kids need to be in buildings and have teachers in front of them.

“With the new directed health measures, we now will have new activity guidelines,” the superintendent said. “We had to reevaluate our fan policy – we are now down to 25 percent capacity and the only people that can attend activities are household members only. You will see information that it will be limited to just four people per household and that’s it. We won’t be able to have the student body in attendance at games, matches, etc. We have to do this right, we have to do our job to keep the kids in school.”

York Mayor Barry Redfern added that “as of Tuesday, we are now requiring people to wear masks in all the city buildings. We are very close to where things could get shut down again, and we encourage people to wear masks and avoid crowds. All of this is an effort to keep everyone open and safe. Stay safe, stay healthy and be smart.”

