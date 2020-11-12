COVID-19 cases increase by 147 in two days in health district

YORK – Cases of COVID-19 continue to spike, as there were 147 new cases in the Four Corners Health District in the past two days (Nov. 10 and 11).
Health officials say there are 42 new cases in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 746.
There were 56 new cases in Seward County, bringing the cumulative total there to 942.
Butler County has 27 new cases, bringing the total there to 408.
And Polk County has 22 new cases, bringing the total there to 311.
The total cumulative number of cases in the health district is now at 2,407. There have been 852 new cases in the past 14 days, with 433 of those being in the past seven days.
During Thursday morning’s community sector briefing, Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said, “We are seeing more and more cases and we are interested in what the hospitals are experiencing, as well as the schools – it really is a day by day situation now. Looking at our number of new cases, those are large numbers. Most of us know someone who has COVID or has had it the recent past. We are also seeing that many patients who require hospitalizations aren’t admitted until after the 7-day mark. So many people have the risk of being hospitalized.
“Yesterday, we had 82 new cases in the district,” McDougall continued. “Age-wise, the cases are still pretty much evenly distributed. The risk dial is now red, at 3.0. We are recommending that if people are ill, they stay home and get a test. If people are quarantined, we ask that they work from home if they can.
“We have been receiving a lot of questions about the upcoming holidays,” she said. “With the situation we have now, we are promoting that you keep your gatherings small. Also, the new directed health measures went into effect yesterday – we have kind of gone backwards in our phases.”
Support Local Journalism
She added that all the details of the new health directives can be reviewed on the Four Corners website.
“We just ask everyone to continue to do the same recommendations – wear a face covering please,” McDougall said. “Be mindful of your symptoms and get a test.”
Jennifer Uffelman from York General Health Care Services said all campuses are on visitation restrictions and they will be closing visitation at Willow Brook – if anyone has questions about that change they can contact the facility directly.
“Outpatient drive-through testing continues,” Uffelman said, noting that just yesterday they tested 281 people.
She said regarding the hospital, in the last week, they had 10 people with COVID who came through the emergency room and could be sent home, four were admitted and one was transferred to Lincoln.
“Right now, we have 10 patients in the hospital and none of them are COVID positive, so that’s a really good thing,” Uffelman continued. “We have three patients in home health and we will continue to keep the east hall closed for negative pressure purposes. Meanwhile, the emergency room has been very busy – last night we had 16 people and several were tested for COVID-19 but I don’t have those results as of yet.”
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said, “We continue to have a low number of positive cases. Still today, we are below one percent of our total population. That is a really good thing. We continue to work with Four Corners in an effort to keep school a safe place to go. We want to keep our doors open. We evaluate our numbers daily.
“I do want to dismiss a rumor that I’ve heard in the last few days,” Bartholomew said. “The rumor is that after we dismiss for Thanksgiving, we won’t be coming back at all. That is simply not true. I think the rumor may have come from conversations that were held three months ago as some colleges made plans for that back then. But that is not our plan, and I don’t see our plan changing. Kids need to be in buildings and have teachers in front of them.
“With the new directed health measures, we now will have new activity guidelines,” the superintendent said. “We had to reevaluate our fan policy – we are now down to 25 percent capacity and the only people that can attend activities are household members only. You will see information that it will be limited to just four people per household and that’s it. We won’t be able to have the student body in attendance at games, matches, etc. We have to do this right, we have to do our job to keep the kids in school.”
York Mayor Barry Redfern added that “as of Tuesday, we are now requiring people to wear masks in all the city buildings. We are very close to where things could get shut down again, and we encourage people to wear masks and avoid crowds. All of this is an effort to keep everyone open and safe. Stay safe, stay healthy and be smart.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!