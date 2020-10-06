COVID-19 cases in York County increase by 16

YORK – There are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, according to officials with the Four Corners Health Department.

The number of cases in the health district has risen by 43 in the past three days.

The cumulative number of cases in York County is now at 218.

Seward County has nine new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 299.

Polk County has 17 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 91.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And Butler County has just one new case, bringing the total there to 149.

Testing remains ongoing, with 2,788 people being tested in York County since the pandemic began.

In Seward County, 3,188 people have been tested. In Butler County, 1,666 tests have been administered. And in Polk County, the number of tests is at 779.

The risk dial for the district is now in the orange category, which is considered to be high risk. For the past few months, the risk dial had been in the yellow category, which was moderate risk.

Health officials continue to encourage the usage of face coverings, social distancing and hand washing in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus.

“We need to remain extra vigilant in the steps we are taking to prevent the spread of COVID,” says Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. “The virus is here and it is active in our community. We strongly encourage everyone to wear face coverings/masks when they are going into the community and around other people. Hand washing and keeping a physical distance from others is critical. If someone develops symptoms, it is very important to go for a COVID test so that we can work together to track and isolate the virus instead of spreading it to others.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.