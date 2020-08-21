COVID-19 cases in health district increase by six

YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has increased by six in the last day.

The cumulative number increased to 347 with 254 recoveries, according to health officials.

In York County, the case number remains at a cumulative total of 99. There have been 77 full recoveries.

The case number in Seward County has risen to 149. So far, 98 people have fully recovered.

The cumulative number of cases in Butler County is now at 71. There have been 57 recoveries in that county.

And the cumulative number of cases in Polk County has risen to 28. The cumulative total there had been at 26 for a considerable amount of time.

Testing continues throughout the district. Since the pandemic began, 1,993 people have been tested in York County. In Seward County, there have been 2,226 tests administered. In Butler County, 1,151 people have been tested. And in Polk County, 529 people have been tested.