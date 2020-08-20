COVID-19 cases in health district increase by four

YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has increased by four in the last day.

The cumulative number increased to 341 with 254 recoveries, according to health officials.

In York County, the case number rose by one to a cumulative total of 99. There have been 77 full recoveries.

The case number in Seward County has risen to 146. So far, 98 people have fully recovered.

The cumulative number of cases in Butler County is now at 70. There have been 57 recoveries in that county.

And the cumulative number of cases in Polk County remains at 26, where it has been for some time. So far, 22 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, the risk dial for the Four Corners Health District remains in the yellow category, which indicates moderate risk. It has been inching toward the orange zone – which indicates high risk – but it has not reached that point.

Moderate risk is also indicated numerically. Zero to one indicates low risk, 1-2 indicates moderate risk, 2-3 indicates high risk and 3-4 indicates severe risk. The risk dial for the district is currently at 1.81.