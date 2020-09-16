 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases in health district increase by 22
YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has increased by 22 in the past few days.

York County has five new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 140 with 99 recoveries.

There has been one death in York County.

Seward County has nine five new cases, bringing the total there to 215 with 142 recoveries.

Butler County has five new cases, bringing the total there to 105 with 73 recoveries.

And Polk County has three new cases, bringing the total there to 41 with 25 recoveries.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District is now at 501 with 341 recoveries.

The number of people in Seward County who have required hospitalization, due to having COVID-19, has risen to 11.

Eight people in York County have required hospitalization and seven have required the same in Butler County. Four people have required hospitalization in Polk County, since the pandemic began.

The age group of those in their 20s continues to be one with the most COVID-19 cases, although all age groups have been affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, testing continues in the health district. Since the pandemic began, 2,366 people have been tested for COVID-19 in York County. In Seward County, 2,686 people have been tested. In Polk County, 621 people have been tested. And in Butler County, 1,429 people have been tested for the virus.

The risk dial remains in the moderate risk category. This is updated each week, on Friday.

