COVID-19 cases continue to surge

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District and York County continue to surge, according to health officials.
The Four Corners Health Department is reporting 90 new cases in the district in the past few days, with York County seeing 34 more.
That brings the cumulative total in York County to 363, since the pandemic began.
Butler County has 25 new cases, bringing the total there to 211.
Seward County has 24 new cases, bringing the total there to 389.
And Polk County has seven new cases, bringing the total there to 170.
Four Corners officials say that in the past two weeks, York County has had 161 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is the most, in that timeframe, in the health district.
The past two week total for the other counties are: Butler County, 63; Polk County, 96; and Seward County, 99.
Right now, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,133. There have been 419 new cases in the past 14 days – 256 of those occurred in the past seven days.
Regarding age groups, in the past seven days, 17 percent of the new cases have been in the age group of those in their 50s. Fourteen percent were in their 40s and 14 percent were in their teens. Fifteen percent was in the 20s age group and 11 percent was in the age group of those in their 30s.
In the past week, in the health district, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19. One was that of a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and the other was that of a woman in her 70s who had also been in medical care. Both were in Polk County.
• Hospitals must maintain at least 10 percent of their staffed general and staffed ICU beds as reserve capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
• Patrons of bars and restaurants will be required to be seated unless they are placing an order, using the restroom or playing games. There will also be a maximum of eight people in a party/at a table.
• Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 percent of rated occupancy.
• For wedding and funeral receptions, there will be a maximum of eight individuals in a party, and groups larger than 8eight will need to split into multiple tables.
Health officials are asking everyone to avoid crowded places, close contact and confined spaces (now being called “The 3Cs.” They are also encouraging everyone to wear face coverings in public when possible.
Meanwhile, the risk dial for the health district remains in the high risk (orange) category.
