COVID-19 cases continue to surge

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District and York County continue to surge, according to health officials.

The Four Corners Health Department is reporting 90 new cases in the district in the past few days, with York County seeing 34 more.

That brings the cumulative total in York County to 363, since the pandemic began.

Butler County has 25 new cases, bringing the total there to 211.

Seward County has 24 new cases, bringing the total there to 389.

And Polk County has seven new cases, bringing the total there to 170.

Four Corners officials say that in the past two weeks, York County has had 161 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is the most, in that timeframe, in the health district.

The past two week total for the other counties are: Butler County, 63; Polk County, 96; and Seward County, 99.

Right now, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,133. There have been 419 new cases in the past 14 days – 256 of those occurred in the past seven days.