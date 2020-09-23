COVID-19 case number reaches 555

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORK – The COVID-19 cumulative case number for the Four Corners Health District has risen to 555, with 341 recoveries.

Currently, there are 207 active cases in the district, according to health officials.

This week saw the seventh COVID-related death in the district as well.

York County has had 153 cases since the pandemic began.

Seward County has had 241 cases over the course of this situation.

Polk County’s case number has moved to 51.

And Butler County now has had a cumulative total of 110.

Testing continues throughout the district, with 2,484 people having been tested so far in York County. In Seward County, 2,940 people have been tested since the pandemic began. In Butler County, 1,466 tests have been administered. And the number of tests given in Polk County is 651.

The hospitalization rate continues to be relatively low in the district, with 12 people from Seward County having been in the hospital due to COVID-19; there have been nine hospitalizations of people from York County; eight people from Butler County have required hospitalization; and there have been five people from Polk County hospitalized because of the virus.