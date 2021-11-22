Courthouse security discussed, larger price to be paid for guards

“The main concern is when they bring in inmates from the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and they come with large contingencies,” said Obermier. “Right now, the public is seated right behind those inmates in the courtroom. There is an unoccupied office up there (in the back area, behind the district courtroom) which we could look at putting up some glass and maybe have those inmates go in there, when they are brought here for court. Nothing bad has ever happened in the courtroom, regarding that situation, but it is a good idea to be proactive.”