Court visitors will have opportunity to voice opinions about experiences

YORK COUNTY -- Throughout November, Nebraska state trial courts will ask court customers and visitors to participate in a survey which is found either online or in the courthouse.

The survey, designed by the National Center for State Courts, asks about individual experiences while in courthouses across the state. It is designed to measure opinions on the courts’ accessibility and fairness from the perspective of all court users (including litigants, witnesses, jurors, attorneys, court observers, and those who come to the courthouse to file or request documents or to make a payment). The survey is available in English and Spanish.

The survey is standardized and has been used successfully by courts in several other states to identify court processes and services that can be improved and measure the impact of improvements once implemented.

State court officials say, “Nebraska’s trial judges and court staff work hard every day to ensure that all court users can efficiently conduct their business, resolve their disputes fairly, and are treated with courtesy and respect. The results of this survey will help evaluate the extent to which the court user experience in Nebraska varies by geography, race, gender, language, and type of court case.