Court records indicate York suspect called 911 to report homicide

YORK – Formal charges have been filed against Bart Beutler, 47, of York, who is suspected of killing Stacie Beutler, 46, in York, Monday night.

According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, Bart Beutler called 911 and stated “84 South Platte.” When asked the nature of the emergency, Bart Beutler stated, “Gunshot wound, I’m doing CPR.”

The affidavit says “what is believed to be heavy breathing and gurgling sounds can be heard on the 911 recorded call. Dispatch asked Beutler if the person was conscious and breathing and he stated, ‘No, she’s dead.’ In the recording, Beutler advises dispatch of his name and states, ‘Bart, I’m her husband.’ He then spelled his last name and stated, ‘I shot her, I’m sorry.’”

Court documents indicate dispatch advised the responding officers the gun was in the bedroom on the bed and Bart Beutler stated the woman “wouldn’t stop yelling and talking shit.”

While officers were at the scene, emergency communications received a call from an individual in York who said he had information that Bart Beutler may have shot Stacie Beutler at 84 South Platte. He also said Bart Beutler had come to his residence.

Officers went to a residence in the 400 Block of North Iowa Avenue where they took Bart Beutler into custody. Court documents indicate he was “wearing blood-stained clothing and admitted to shooting Stacie.”

When at the jail, Bart Beutler told investigators (according to court documents), “he was in bed, in their room, and continued to explain Stacie kept coming into the room, waking him up and ‘talking shit.’ Bart stated, ‘I just lost it. I just pulled out the gun and started shooting.’”

The affidavit says Bart Beutler said he shot Stacie Beutler with a .40 caliber handgun. When asked how many times he shot her, he told officers, “I don’t know, I just pulled until the clip was empty.”

It is also indicated in court documents that he owned the handgun – and he knew he was not allowed to own firearms because of his criminal history, which includes second degree murder in Arizona.

Wednesday morning, York County Judge Lynelle Homolka set a $3 million, 10% bond for Beutler.

Beutler was heavily guarded by the York County Sheriff’s Department and Correctional Services personnel as his first court appearance was held.

York County Attorney Gary Olson will be prosecuting the case, along with special prosecutor George Welch from the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.

Judge Homolka asked Beutler if he wanted Olson to read aloud the language of the complaint against him and he said he did. However, as Olson proceeded to read the language of the case, Beutler said he didn’t want to hear it any longer. The judge had Olson proceed, with Beutler sighing heavily throughout the reading.

Beutler was informed of the charges against him and the possible penalties, which include:

First degree murder, a Class 1 or Class 1A felony. If it would be determined to be a Class 1 felony and he was convicted, he could then be facing the possibility of the death penalty. If it was determined to be a Class 1A felony and he was convicted, he could then be facing the possibility of life in prison.

Use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years in prison upon conviction.

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction. Olson said the illegal firearm is a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol.

When addressing the issue of bond, Welch asked that no bond be assigned. “In one count, he is facing a possible maximum sentence of death. He was previously convicted of second degree murder in Arizona and he illegally possessed a pistol during the killing.”

Judge Homolka said she considered the probable cause information, as well as Beutler’s criminal history, when setting the $3 million, 10% bond. She also set additional conditions of bond, including that he must sign a waiver of extradition, he cannot leave Nebraska, he must relinquish his passport if he has one, “there can be no contact whatsoever with any of the victim’s family members,” he cannot possess any firearms or ammunition, he cannot consume any alcohol or drugs and he must submit to chemical testing while out on bond.

The judge asked Beutler if he would be hiring an attorney, with him responding, “I need one. I can’t afford one.” As she asked financial questions of Beutler, in order to determine if he could afford an attorney, he said, “I have been doing temp jobs since I got here. My last full-time job was in Arizona. I have no source of income, nothing but debt. Stacie and I have a joint account, there might be 50 bucks in it. And I don’t know anyone here.”

Judge Homolka appointed the Nebraska Public Advocacy Commission to defend Beutler and set an election of preliminary hearing date for Feb. 15.

Following Wednesday morning’s hearing, Beutler was returned to the York County Jail.