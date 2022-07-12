Couple raises concerns about no fence requirements for private pools in York

YORK – Miles and Katie Berg, who live in the 1800 Block of Paradise Pond View, addressed the city council this past week about their concerns regarding no fence requirements for private swimming pools in York.

“There has been a lot of discussion and self-evaluation of what the rules and codes are amongst city officials in the last two years,” Miles said to the council. “As reminder, my mother was present and discussed this same issue at a 2020 city council meeting. We are here to revisit the issue, clarify rules and see what changes can be made in order to make things safer in our city.”

They presented photos taken from their backyard from the prior weekend, which showed a swimming pool in their neighbor’s yard.

“On that Sunday, when those photos were taken, we had an event in our yard with a lot of kids present,” Miles said. “The pool cover was off the entire day (next door) and there was no one swimming in it this entire time and no one was by the pool.

“We have gone through the hoops in getting to where we are at today,” Miles said. “We started by talking to our neighbor and explaining our stresses about safety. With this concern, he has no intentions of putting up a fence. From there, we had a discussion with Dan Aude (city’s asset manager) to clarify the city rules. He stated that according to York’s codes, a cover is all they need when the pool goes in – otherwise, they can have the cover off 24/7 with no enforcement. My question is why do we have the cover rule to begin with because anyone, including a child, can fall through it? I followed this conversation with discussions with our HOA. They explored the city rules and found the same city rules and interpretations.”

Miles also provided some statistics regarding child drownings from the Center for Disease Control, which said children ages 1-4 have the highest drowning rates and most drownings in children in that age group happen in swimming pools. “Drowning can happen anytime,” the CDC report says, “including when children are not expected to be near water, such as when they gain unsupervised access to pools. Barriers such as pool fencing prevent young children from gaining access to the pool area without caregivers’ awareness. A four-sided isolation fence which separates the pool area from the house and yard reduces a child’s risk of drowning by 83% compared to a three-sided property-line fencing (which encloses the entire yard but does not separate the pool from the house.”

He also cited city codes from Lincoln, as an example, which require “every family swimming pool having a depth of 18 inches or more to be completely surrounded by a fence or wall not less than four feet in height and all gates or doors opening through such enclosure shape be equipped with a self-closing and self-latching device for keeping the gate or door securely closed at all times when not in actual use.” The Lincoln codes also provide for a fine of $100 each day a violation occurs.

“I think it’s clear to see that pools surrounded by fences are safer than pools without fences,” Miles said. “Does the city have kids’ safety at the forefront of this decision? We’ve had two years to consider these safety issues – it’s alarming that nothing has been done in regards to changes or enforcement. If the current rules are not up to par with where they should be in regards to this safety issue, what steps do we take from here to make it a requirement to have fences around pools? The York Family Aquatic Center has a fence – why is this? Would it be OK if it just had covers? And how many residential pools are there in York? How many have fences? Why do they have fences? We invite each council member to come to our house and take a look at our neighbor’s pool. Come see how dangerous this really is and picture your kids in this environment. Is the City of York waiting for a child to drown to make a change? This needs to be looked at.”

“This isn’t just for our kids,” Katie told the council. “This is for all the kids in the city.”

“The council creates policy and it’s the council’s prerogative,” said York City Attorney Charles Campbell, noting the city currently follows the International Code that just requires covers.

“We have an ordinance committee that considers requests such as this, looks into it and then they bring forward a recommendation if they feel it should be taken further,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “I suggest that process for this. So within a short amount of time, this will be brought to the ordinance committee for their review.”

That said, the matter was handed over to the Ordinance Committee which will look into the matter. If they see legally fit, they could bring forward an ordinance for council consideration.