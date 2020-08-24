County's unemployment rate substantially declines

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate for July substantially declined, compared to other months since the pandemic began in March.

The unemployment rate here for the month of July was 3.7 percent.

That compares to 5.7 percent in June, 4.4 percent in May, 6.2 percent in April and 3.6 percent in March.

In the months before the pandemic began, the unemployment rate was consistently always barely over 2 percent.

So in other words, the county’s unemployment is trending toward what had been considered historically normal.

According to information provided by the Nebraska Department of Labor, York County’s labor force numbered 7,367 with 7,093 people being employed and 274 considered to be unemployed.

In July, York County had the 35th highest unemployment rate of the 93 counties in Nebraska.

Counties with unemployment rates higher than York’s were Arthur, Box Butte, Buffalo, Butler, Cheyenne, Dakota, Dawson, Dodge, Douglas, Franklin, Gage, Garden, Hall, Hitchcock, Johnson, Kearney, Kimball, Lancaster, Lincoln, Madison, Morrill, Nemaha, Otoe, Platte, Saline, Sarpy, Sauners, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Thayer, Thomas, Thurston and Webster.