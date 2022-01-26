County's unemployment rate lowest in county's history

YORK – Looking back through decades of statistics from the Nebraska Department of Labor shows that York County’s unemployment rate for the month of December, 2021, is the lowest rate in the county’s history.
York County’s unemployment rate was only .9% in December, according to the department of labor.
The state’s rate was 1.7% in December and most counties had incredibly low unemployment rates around the 1% mark.
Counties with unemployment rates lower than York’s were Boone, Cedar, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Grant, Hayes, Jefferson, Kearney and Rock at .8% each; Perkins County had an unemployment rate of .7%; and Wheeler County had the lowest in the state at .5%.
In December, York County’s labor force was estimated to be 7,085 people with 67 people considered to be unemployed. That meant 7,018 people were employed in the county.
Five-year statistics for York County show the unemployment rate has been at or below 3%. It spiked to nearly 7% in the first two months of the pandemic, in 2020, and then plummeted in the fall of 2020. It has been dropping since.
This is the first time the county’s unemployment rate has gone below 1%.
The county’s unemployment rate did go to 1% in January, 1998.
Statewide, the December rate was also a historic low for Nebraska and for any state.
“December 2021 marks the fifth straight month that Nebraska has had a historically low unemployment rate,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin, a release from the department of labor.
The department of labor also added some explanation regarding the statistics: “The counts of employed and unemployed in the labor force are based on a survey conducted by the Census Bureau regarding employment status. Both individuals who are claiming unemployment benefits and those who are not claiming can be counted as unemployed based on their survey responses. Individuals who are not working and are not seeking work are not considered part of the labor force and are not included in the unemployment rate calculation.”