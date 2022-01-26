County's unemployment rate lowest in county's history

YORK – Looking back through decades of statistics from the Nebraska Department of Labor shows that York County’s unemployment rate for the month of December, 2021, is the lowest rate in the county’s history.

York County’s unemployment rate was only .9% in December, according to the department of labor.

The state’s rate was 1.7% in December and most counties had incredibly low unemployment rates around the 1% mark.

Counties with unemployment rates lower than York’s were Boone, Cedar, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Grant, Hayes, Jefferson, Kearney and Rock at .8% each; Perkins County had an unemployment rate of .7%; and Wheeler County had the lowest in the state at .5%.

In December, York County’s labor force was estimated to be 7,085 people with 67 people considered to be unemployed. That meant 7,018 people were employed in the county.

Five-year statistics for York County show the unemployment rate has been at or below 3%. It spiked to nearly 7% in the first two months of the pandemic, in 2020, and then plummeted in the fall of 2020. It has been dropping since.

This is the first time the county’s unemployment rate has gone below 1%.