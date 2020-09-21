County's unemployment rate below 3 percent for first time since pandemic began

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate has gone below 3 percent for the first time since the pandemic began, according to figures provided by the Nebraska Department of Labor for the month of August.

For the last few years, the county’s monthly unemployment rate has typically been below 3 percent.

That ended last March when it went to 3.6 percent and then upward from there – 6.2 percent in April; 4.4 percent in May; 5.5 percent in June; and 3.8 percent in July.

For August, the county’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent. The Department of Labor says the labor force in the county was 7,195 people with 6,999 being employed and 196 people considered to be unemployed.

The rate in August, 2019, was also 2.7 percent – so that means the county’s unemployment rate is right back to where it was pre-pandemic.

York County’s unemployment rate was pretty much right in the middle of the 93 counties in the state. York County’s rate was the 42nd highest.