County's redistricting process is underway

YORK – Every 10 years, coinciding with the U.S. Census, redistricting not only takes place on the state level but also at the county level.
The district lines in the county pertain to commissioner boundaries.
York County officials have until the end of the year to finalize the redistricting here, but will likely have it done earlier as they are already well into the process.
During their regular meeting this week, some maps were presented showing tentative district boundaries.
A group of county officials and employees have been working with a company called G-Works which has provided maps based on populations in each commissioner districts.
York County Clerk Kelly Turner said there will need to be corrections made on the maps because some lines regarding the City of York city limits are not correct.
The way the tentative maps are now, slight changes (compared to existing boundaries) would create a situation where District 5 (which is currently represented by Jack Sikes) would be the only commissioner district without a single rural resident.
And that said, it would add one rural residence to District 4 (which is currently represented by Randy Obermier) – this district had been all within York’s city limits.
The changes are to even out representation regarding population in each – new revisions in the redistricting process might result with 133 less people in District 3 (which is currently represented by Bill Bamesberger) and 59 less people in District 5 (again, currently represented by Jack Sikes).
“We will talk more about this at our next meeting (after corrections are made to some municipal limit lines),” said Commissioner Obermier. “I would like to see us finish up this project in November, but we have until the end of the year to do so.”
Once the district boundaries are drawn, voters will know in which district they live and potential candidates will know which county board seats they can run for, if they so choose.
The task must be completed before filing starts for the 2022 election cycle.