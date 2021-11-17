County's redistricting process is underway

YORK – Every 10 years, coinciding with the U.S. Census, redistricting not only takes place on the state level but also at the county level.

The district lines in the county pertain to commissioner boundaries.

York County officials have until the end of the year to finalize the redistricting here, but will likely have it done earlier as they are already well into the process.

During their regular meeting this week, some maps were presented showing tentative district boundaries.

A group of county officials and employees have been working with a company called G-Works which has provided maps based on populations in each commissioner districts.

York County Clerk Kelly Turner said there will need to be corrections made on the maps because some lines regarding the City of York city limits are not correct.

The way the tentative maps are now, slight changes (compared to existing boundaries) would create a situation where District 5 (which is currently represented by Jack Sikes) would be the only commissioner district without a single rural resident.