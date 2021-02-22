County's one- and six-year road plan includes ongoing bridge work

YORK – York County’s one and six-year road/bridge program/plan includes ongoing bridge work which will continue to be financed through a bond issue that was approved earlier.
The county commissioners have approved the plan for this upcoming construction season – as well as the future projects that have been placed on the shelf for possible completion in years to come.
On the one-year plan is the replacement of a bridge on Road E, between Roads 11 and 12 with an estimated cost of $230,000.
Another bridge replacement is scheduled on Road U between Roads 8 and 9, with an estimated cost of $655,000.
Another bridge replacement is set for Road 10 between Roads T and U, with an estimated cost of $740,000.
There are also plans to replace a bridge on Road O, between Roads M450 and M550 with an estimated cost of $850,000.
And there are plans to replace a bridge on Road K, between Roads 5 and 6, with an estimated cost of $265,000.
There are also four mill/overlay projects on the one-year plan. They are the following:
• Mill and overlay Road 1 between Roads A and B and Road B between Roads A and Henderson, with an estimated cost of $1,730,000;
• Mill and overlay Road S between Roads 4 and 6 for an estimated cost of $618,000;
• Mill and overlay Blackburn Avenue between Road 11 and York city limits, and Road 11 between South Grant Avenue and Road M for an estimated cost of $500,000;
• Mill and overlay Road 3 between Road B and Lushton for an estimated cost of $1,170,000.
The rest of the projects on the one-year plan included cleaning ditches, replacing culverts and graveling roads.
For the county’s six-year plan (which only means these projects are being earmarked for the future, not that they will necessarily be done in the next six years), there are 11 proposed bridge replacement projects. There is also a proposal for rebuilding the road, replacing culverts and hard surfacing on Road 11 between Roads M and N.