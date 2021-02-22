County's one- and six-year road plan includes ongoing bridge work

YORK – York County’s one and six-year road/bridge program/plan includes ongoing bridge work which will continue to be financed through a bond issue that was approved earlier.

The county commissioners have approved the plan for this upcoming construction season – as well as the future projects that have been placed on the shelf for possible completion in years to come.

On the one-year plan is the replacement of a bridge on Road E, between Roads 11 and 12 with an estimated cost of $230,000.

Another bridge replacement is scheduled on Road U between Roads 8 and 9, with an estimated cost of $655,000.

Another bridge replacement is set for Road 10 between Roads T and U, with an estimated cost of $740,000.

There are also plans to replace a bridge on Road O, between Roads M450 and M550 with an estimated cost of $850,000.

And there are plans to replace a bridge on Road K, between Roads 5 and 6, with an estimated cost of $265,000.

There are also four mill/overlay projects on the one-year plan. They are the following:

• Mill and overlay Road 1 between Roads A and B and Road B between Roads A and Henderson, with an estimated cost of $1,730,000;