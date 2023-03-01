YORK – York County’s zoning and planning commission will hold two public meetings in the month of March, during which local zoning regulations will be discussed pertaining to solar and carbon pipeline projects.

York County Zoning Administration Chris Johnson said the first meeting will be held Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m., at the Cornerstone Event Center on the York County Fairgrounds. This meeting will concentrate solar projects.

The second meeting will be held Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m., again in the Cornerstone Event Center at the fairgrounds. This meeting will concentrate on carbon pipeline projects.

The meetings are not regarding specific projects that are already in the works – but rather zoning regulations that pertain to these types of projects in general.

Johnson said, in addition, “If any variances come up, those will be discussed as well. One will be discussed on March 20, as well, regarding a second house on the same quarter-quarter.”

Public comment will be welcome at both meetings as the commission begins to navigate through what, if any, requirements the county might want to impose if these types of projects take place here.

Currently, easements are being pursued by two separate, private companies for projects that would impact York County.

Carbon Summit Solutions is working toward the construction of a pipeline that will connect ethanol plants (including the one in York) in an effort to transport carbon dioxide to North Dakota. The pipeline would cross York County, starting at the ethanol plant and making its way to Central City.

EDF Renewables is working toward the establishment of a 2,500-acre solar field, called K-Junction Solar, near McCool Junction.