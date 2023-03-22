YORK – Previously, two public county zoning/planning meetings were scheduled for March 20 and 27, at the Cornerstone Event Center at the fairgrounds, to discuss regulations for solar and pipeline projects, as well as variances and other related topics.

The meeting on Monday, March 20, however, did not happen, having interested persons from the public asking why.

It was explained this week that the building was being used for two back-to-back livestock shows (one last weekend and one this coming weekend) and there had been a misunderstanding between the zoning office and the building’s scheduling agents regarding the mid-week use of that building (as it had already been set up for livestock shows). The location of the meeting had already been publicized via legal channels as required by law and the change of venue could not be properly advertised according to law. So the meeting did not take place.

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said a public meeting “regarding York County zoning in general, with two main topics being about solar and pipelines, will be held next Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m., at the Holthus Convention Center.”

Obermier said county officials deeply regret how the circumstances played out, with the public not properly receiving the information about the meeting’s cancellation.

“However, the zoning meeting will happen next Monday and it will be legally advertised according to law,” Obermier added.