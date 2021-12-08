County will stay with same insurance company in 2022

“I reached out to the fire department. I also spoke with the state fire marshal and they were unaware of any regulations on their end to stop that practice,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “There is a statute that can be up for interpretation. I think there’s a disconnect somewhere.”

“It’s always been something we do, as it helps with ditch issues and snow removal,” Duane Grotz said. “We could ask the county attorney – where is he? He’s not here. Is he in Clay County?”

“I thought that you could always just call the fire department in the district in which you are in and ask for a permit,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

“It’s my understanding that the fire department will no longer issue these burn permits because the county attorney told them it is not allowed due to state statute,” Obermier said.

The commissioners said they would look into this situation further and bring up the matter again at a future meeting, once they have answers.

• York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim reported that county crews continue to haul gravel, but the gravel pits in the state are getting ready to shut down for the winter, as they always do.