County will save $5,000 on electricity due to York solar share

YORK – The county will be saving about $5,000 a year on electricity thanks to the city sharing its solar shares after a small solar field was built on landfill land.

Seventeen acres of unused space in the southeast corner of the landfill is now covered with solar generation panels.

The city already agreed to allocate solar shares to the county, school district and for the Holthus Field House on the York College campus.

Craig Vincent from Nebraska Public Power District met with the York County Commissioners this past week, to talk about the offer from the city.

He explained how the solar project at the landfill will go into operation in mid-June and he explained how the city wanted the shares to be given out to public facilities that are supported with tax dollars.

“This is a financial transaction in which you will save just a little over $5,000 a year, based on your past usage,” Vincent said. “This agreement formalizes how this work. Once you sign, your price for solar energy is locked in for 30 years. Your solar credits will start showing up after the first month of operation.”

“This would be for the electricity at the courthouse, extension office, aging office and the county shop, correct?” asked Commissioner Randy Obermier.

“Yes, that is correct,” Vincent said.

“Where does the power to the courthouse come from now?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

Vincent said the electricity powering the courthouse comes from the regional electrical grid.

“So with this, it’s not like we’d be directly hooked up to the solar field,” Bulgrin said further.

“That is correct,” Vincent said. “It’s a financial/paper transaction based on equivalency.”

“And the credit comes from whom?” Bulgrin asked.

“NPPD,” Vincent said.

“In my conversations with the mayor, he came up with the idea to share the shares with the public entites so all taxpayers have some benefit,” Obermier said.

The solar field is owned by the developer, the power is purchased and resold by NPPD, and the city benefits with the shares because it is on public land.

“So the owner is private – will there be assessed value?” Bulgrin asked.

“I’m not sure about the land because it’s not on the tax rolls now, but the company will pay a name plate tax on the panels,” Vincent said.

“I think this is a good project and it was put in a place that wasn’t being used for anything else,” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. He made a motion to approve the agreement, which was seconded by Commissioner Jack Sikes.

All the commissioners – with the exception of Bulgrin – voted in favor of entering into the agreement, to accept the shares.

