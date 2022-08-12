County will have to cut $1.7 million from proposed budget

YORK – The York County Commissioners, the county’s elected officials and department heads have a big job ahead of them as they will have to cut $1.7 million from the requests for the 2022-23 budget – as it is proposed right now – in order to comply with the county’s lid requirements.

“This is regarding the proposed budget, as presented by the different departments, with their requests,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier this week, as the county commissioners met in regular session. “We are going to have to do away with $1.7 million (of their requests), due to the lid requirements.”

The county budget has been a big task for the committee, which consists of Obermier, Commissioner Daniel Grotz and Clerk Kelly Turner. A formal budget workshop will be held in two weeks, during the afternoon hours, during which the full board will be meeting with department heads and elected officials.

“We could take unrestricted funds from ARPA (federal COVID relief money) and the inheritance tax fund to make all this work, but that just kicks the can down the road,” Obermier said. “We will have to find some cuts somewhere.”

Obermier said some department submitted budgets that were 40% or more higher than last year’s, due to rising costs of fuel, repairs, equipment – and the fact some are requesting raises for employees and the ability to hire more people.

“But all of that just isn’t sustainable,” Obermier said. “We need to look at what is most important this year. We know fuel and materials and equipment are up. Or do we want to put more attention on retention and raises, or adding more employees? We have to figure this out.”

Commissioner Jack Sikes again brought up the fact some counties have been giving ARPA bonuses to employees who worked during the COVID shutdown in 2020.

The board voted on that very matter earlier this summer – the motion failed on a 3-2 vote with the most voiced concern being that many current county employees would not qualify for the bonus as they weren’t here during that time.

“This board has already talked this and made that decision,” Obermier said. “By constantly bringing it up, you aren’t honoring this board’s decision.”

Sikes defended his bringing up the topic again, saying federal lawmakers “constantly bring up the same topics over and over in hoping to get something done.”

“Well, back to what I was saying, we can take unrestricted funds to help alleviate pressure on department’s budgets, but that doesn’t fix the problem,” Obermier said.

“How many department heads are asking for more employees and do they have the facts to back that up?” asked Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “And do we know how much the new employees would cost?

“There are four requests, for an additional person, in the county attorney’s office, the clerk’s office and the treasurer’s office and the assessor’s office,” Obermier said.

“Well, that’s not going to cost over $1 million,” Bamesberger.

“I can’t give you a dollar amount, but when you look at the pay and benefits, it would probably be in the $200,000-$300,000 range,” Obermier said.

The county commissioners were scheduled to set deputy county officials’ salaries this week, but with the budget questions still in the air, they decided to postpone that formal action as they weren’t under an immediate deadline.

“I agree with Bill, in that we need to know the justifications for some of the new proposed positions,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “And we need to know if we are budgeting for new or for raises or for both – we need to decide that. If we had information as to why those requests are being made, that would beneficial to us. It would be good for officials to give us written justifications that we could review, that way we have all the information we need.”

The commissioners did take on the task of setting wages for department heads (who are not elected) and the employees in those departments which are not overseen by elected individuals.

While the sheriff’s department’s employee pay will be determined during the budget process, it was discussed during this week’s session.

“I had a conversation with the sheriff’s department about how more large city police departments, like that of Lincoln, are offering big raises again, and that creates a pressure on pay for our employees in the field of law enforcement,” Obermier said.

“We used to be on the top side of pay and now we are falling short because of the raises bigger cities are paying,” said Sheriff Paul Vrbka, who said he was trying to incorporate substantial raises for corrections and officers into the next fiscal year’s budget.

“The assessor and I were talking about this topic, just hiring employees in general, and anymore, even at $18 an hour, it’s hard to get people to even apply,” Bulgrin said.

“We are losing people and we need to look, too, at our vacation times, our handbook, our benefits,” Bamesberger said. “We have to retain our employees. We’ve lost some to big companies.”

“I agree, but it’s hard for small county like York County to play with large global companies and afford the same,” Obermier said.

The commissioners agreed to recommended raises submitted by department heads (who are not elected), which were varying by person and job position – not straight across the board.

They also considered the pay for the non-elected department heads and had a healthy conversation about how some are on call 24 hours a day, every single day, and should get more than other department heads.

In the end, they agreed to the following raises: an extra $2,500 for the director of the emergency communications center, an extra $2,500 for the highway superintendent, an extra $2,000 for the other department heads and a $2-an-hour raise for the maintenance director.

Regarding the upcoming budget workshop, it will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

All the department heads and elected officials will be asked to explain their proposed increased expenses.

“And that will also give everyone a chance to look at their own budgets, to think about what maybe can be pushed off to next year, or find things that they can hold off on,” Bulgrin said.

“There will need to be a combination of making cuts and using unrestricted funds to make all this work,” Obermier said.

“Will valuations go up this year?” Bamesberger asked Assessor Ann Charlton who responded, “A little bit. But I can’t tell you for sure just yet.”