County will explore hiring attorney to help with tax foreclosure work

YORK – The county will explore the option of having a local attorney assist the York County Attorney’s office with upcoming work regarding tax foreclosures here.

Deputy York County Attorney Christopher Johnson explained to the York County Commissioners, Tuesday morning, that on a number of properties the county purchased past due taxes and the work regarding the foreclosures is approaching.

“Due to the case load of the office and the specialization factor, we feel it would make more sense to have someone work on this who specializes in real estate law,” Johnson said. “Just as an analogy, a person might be a really good corn farmer but not know anything about raising livestock. We pride ourselves as being really good attorneys, but part of that is knowing when something is outside our wheelhouse and we are not necessarily well versed in real estate law. We are requesting that a commissioner be given authority to engage with outside, local counsel regarding this work, if they are available, interested and how much it would cost. This would allow us to start discussing it with attorneys, to get the best price and the best legal counsel.”

Johnson said most local attorneys charge between $225 and $300 an hour – and if they looked further elsewhere, in a community such as Lincoln as an example, the cost would likely be higher.

Johnson said the last time the county did foreclosures was back in the 2013-2014 timeframe.

“We generally know the process and we have reached out to other counties,” Johnson continued. “Some county attorneys said they outsource the work, like we are talking about, and some sent us forms. If we do it, which could be done, we would probably spend about 30 hours on it and ultimately will be reinventing the wheel.”

He added that most of the properties in this foreclosure situation are within York city limits, with one being in Gresham. Johnson didn’t say the exact number of properties are involved.

Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier noted that this expense is not included in this year’s budget, “but we could find a place to take it from, depending on the amount.” One fund the money could be taken from is the miscellaneous account, he said.

Johnson asked that, for now, they give permission for conversations to be held with outside attorneys about the scope of work and cost – and then come back for a final decision by the board regarding whether to move forward.

The board postponed action until the end of December, saying they would work with the county attorney’s office to look at who might do the work and how much it will cost in the end.