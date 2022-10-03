County treasurer process continues

YORK – The process is currently underway to find the person who will serve out the remainder of the calendar year as the York County Treasurer.

On Tuesday, the county commissioners will appoint a committee to work through the application process.

The county board will take applications for the treasurer’s position until 4 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 7. Following the deadline, the chairman’s committee of two will review the applicants and the full county board will conduct interviews. Then the board of commissioners will appoint someone to fulfill the remainder of the term.

It should be noted that the appointment will be made before an important deadline on Oct. 28. That is the last day a person can file as a write-in candidate for the position, for the November General Election. If the appointee wants to be a write-in candidate and they win the General Election (for which there is currently no candidate), they can then be sworn in as the York County Treasurer in January (for a four-year term).

This vacancy was created by the death of Brenda Scavo, longtime treasurer who was running unopposed for the position in this year’s election cycle.

Upon her death, the commissioners’ 45-day clock began, in which they have to appoint someone to fulfill the duties of that office.

They will discuss the matter further when the regular board of commissioners’ meeting convenes Tuesday morning, at 8 a.m., in their meeting room located on the main floor of the courthouse.

Also during this week's county board meeting:

• The board will meet with officials from York University regarding bonding.

• They will consider a resolution that outlines the distributions of transfer money to the Area on Aging, 911 Emergency Management Fund and the Road Fund.