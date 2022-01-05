County to receive approximately $125K in Opioid settlement money over the course of years

“I visited with outside counsel on this,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told the county board members during their recent meeting. We have three choices – we can say no to receiving the money, we can accept the money or we can transfer it to someone else. The attorney general would like most counties to get on board. We can accept the money and then in the future decide what to do with it, like give it to Four Corners to help with addiction and awareness programs as an example. Or maybe another local entity to help with issues like that in the county.”