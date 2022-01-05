County to receive approximately $125K in Opioid settlement money over the course of years

YORK – Last summer, it was announced Nebraska, along with a number of other states, received a $26 billion agreement with pharmaceutical distributors, which is to be dispersed to bring relief to people across the country who are struggling with opioid addiction.
It has been determined that York County’s share of that settlement money will likely be in the range of $125,000 – over the course of a number of years.
“I visited with outside counsel on this,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told the county board members during their recent meeting. We have three choices – we can say no to receiving the money, we can accept the money or we can transfer it to someone else. The attorney general would like most counties to get on board. We can accept the money and then in the future decide what to do with it, like give it to Four Corners to help with addiction and awareness programs as an example. Or maybe another local entity to help with issues like that in the county.”
“This is sort of like when there was the tobacco settlement money, years ago,” offered Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “That money is what started and continues to pay for our health departments.”
They agreed to accept the money and inherently be part of the attorney general’s lawsuit settlement.