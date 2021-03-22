County to open bids for asphalt work

YORK – When the county commissioners meet in regular session Tuesday, March 23, they will open bids for four asphalt surface projects in the county.

One of the projects is the milling and overlaying of Road I, between Roads A and B and Road B between Roads A and Henderson, with an estimated cost of $1.73 million.

The second will be the milling and overlaying of Road S between Roads 4 and 6 for an estimated cost of $618,000.

The third will be the milling and overlaying of Blackburn Avenue between Road 11 and the York city limits and Road 11 between South Grant Avenue and Road M, with an estimated cost of $500,000.

The fourth will be the milling and overlaying of Road 3 between Road B and Lushton for an estimated cost of $1,170,000.

The bids will be opened at 9 a.m.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The commissioners will discuss some proposed changes to the employee handbook. These changes are being recommended by the handbook committee, as earlier reported by Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. The handbook is regularly updated.

• The board will consider a five-year plan and a two-year grant application for juvenile services.