County to open bids for asphalt work

YORK – When the county commissioners meet in regular session Tuesday, March 23, they will open bids for four asphalt surface projects in the county.
One of the projects is the milling and overlaying of Road I, between Roads A and B and Road B between Roads A and Henderson, with an estimated cost of $1.73 million.
The second will be the milling and overlaying of Road S between Roads 4 and 6 for an estimated cost of $618,000.
The third will be the milling and overlaying of Blackburn Avenue between Road 11 and the York city limits and Road 11 between South Grant Avenue and Road M, with an estimated cost of $500,000.
The fourth will be the milling and overlaying of Road 3 between Road B and Lushton for an estimated cost of $1,170,000.
The bids will be opened at 9 a.m.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The commissioners will discuss some proposed changes to the employee handbook. These changes are being recommended by the handbook committee, as earlier reported by Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. The handbook is regularly updated.
• The board will consider a five-year plan and a two-year grant application for juvenile services.
• The county will consider a proposal from Regier Carr and Monroe, LLP, CPAs for doing budget and audit work in 2021 and 2022, as the contract with Contryman (longtime provider of these services) is no longer in force.
• The topic of whether or not to renew Zoom as a method of providing online viewing of county board meetings will be discussed.
• The commissioners will consider a resolution regarding county tax sales certificates.
• As the board of equalization, they will consider a motor vehicle tax exemption application filed by Renewed Horizon.
• Payroll and vendor claims will be considered, as will general assistance applications if any were filed. The discussions regarding general assistance are always done in executive session.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which is held in the commissioners’ meeting room on the main floor of the courthouse. It may also be viewed online, via Zoom, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86718503886.