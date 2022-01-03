County to join group in applying for funds toward next hazard mitigation plan

YORK – York County will again join Seward and Hamilton Counties, along with the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District, in an effort to seek a grant for the future update to the group’s hazard mitigation plan.

Gary Petersen, the Seward/York County emergency manager, explained that the current hazard mitigation plan will be in force and effective until 2024.

The plan, which makes the involved entities eligible for federal dollars for hazard mitigation projects, was just revised in 2019.

“But there are funds available for now and we can apply right now,” Petersen explained. “If our application is approved, then that will pay for the update down the road.”

He noted that the interlocal agreement earlier signed by the three counties and NRD helped keep the costs down for each of them – and will continue to do so into the future.

“All we are doing now is applying for a grant we would use to hire a contract to do the update when it’s time,” Petersen said.

“We also got an email, I see, from the Clay County Attorney who was asking for some verbage to be added, or something,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.