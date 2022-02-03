County to hold one- and six-year road/bridge hearing

YORK – The county commissioners will hold their annual one- and six-year road/bridge public hearing next week, when they meet in regular session.

This process is done each year, with the intention of outlining/planning all the road and bridge projects that will be done in the next construction season as well as well into the future.

While termed the six-year plan, this outline is really a long list of projects that are likely extended well out into the future.

The projects on the one-year plan are considered the priorities and will be done first.

The county has accomplished a lot of bridge work over the past few years, by utilizing bond issues to finance the expensive projects. This has allowed the county to keep roads open and cut down on the number of fracture critical structures.

During the hearing, to be held Tuesday morning, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim will bring forward his proposals. The public will have time to comment on the proposals and suggest projects that they feel should be priority. The commissioners will consider the proposals and likely make recommendations of their own.