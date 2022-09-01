County to hold budget workshop with department heads

YORK – The York County Commissioners will be meeting with all the county’s department heads and elected officials Friday morning, Sept. 2, at 8:30 a.m., to discuss the 2022-23 budget.

The workshop will be held in the commissioners' chambers on the main floor of the courthouse.

This workshop was initially scheduled for last week, but due to two commissioners not being able to attend, it was postponed to this week.

The department heads and elected officials already submitted their preliminary requests to the budget committee. Committee members (which include two commissioners) have said more than $1 million in requests will have to be cut from the initially proposed budget in order to meet lid requirements.

Some of the proposed increases include requests for additional personnel and pay raises. But some of the increases are due to higher fuel costs, inflationary results and supply chain issues.

It is likely the county will have a more-than-2-percent increase in tax asking this year – if that’s the case, postcards will have to be sent to all property owners (one per parcel) notifying them of the fact. This is due to new state legislation which requires property owners to be individually given notice if there is such an increase in tax asking. The postcards would have to be sent out before a special hearing.

The Property Tax Request Act (LB644) (also known as the Truth In Taxation law) was passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 and takes effect this year. The Act requires the postcard to include details about the proposed increases and location information for a special hearing, where the increase has to be explained and members of the public can speak.

Considering there are more than 11,000 parcels in the county, the postcard effort will bring a new cost of its own, as well – to include printing, processing and mailing.