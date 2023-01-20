County to formally declare vacancy

YORK – When the York County Commissioners meet in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 24, they will formally declare the seat formerly held by Kurt Bulgrin as vacant and move toward the next steps in finding his replacement.

While it has been clear the seat is vacated – and has been since Jan. 5 when Bulgrin took the oath of office as the new county assessor – the other county board members will make it official by formally declaring the vacancy. It is simply a formality, but one that was suggested by the county attorney’s office to make sure all is done correctly as the county moves forward.

The application timeframe has ended – that happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 – regarding indications from individuals interested in serving the county as Bulgrin’s replacement.

Now that the applications have been received, it will be up to a panel consisting of the treasurer, clerk and attorney to determine who will fulfill the remaining two years on the term.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The commissioners will reappoint Harvey Keim as county highway superintendent. This is done on an annual basis.

• They will consider tax roll corrections when they convene as the board of equalization.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room located on the main floor of the courthouse.