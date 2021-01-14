County to extend COVID-related time off allowance

YORK – The York County Commissioners have agreed to extend an allowance for COVID-related time off for employees.

The county board passed a resolution last April that allowed county employees to have 10 days of paid leave if they had to be gone from work due to a COVID-related situation – due to contact, infection or having to stay home with dependents who were quarantined.

The resolution expired on Dec. 31 – so in their first meeting of the year, the commissioners revisited the situation.

“The question is whether we want to just discontinue it, or install it again and continue on,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said to his fellow commissioners.

There are 115 county employees. Obermier said he asked Deputy Clerk Amanda Ring how many employees used part or all of the 10-day allowance and was told 45 did. Of the 45 who utilized it, about half used all of the 10-day allotment.