County to extend COVID-related time off allowance

YORK – The York County Commissioners have agreed to extend an allowance for COVID-related time off for employees.
The county board passed a resolution last April that allowed county employees to have 10 days of paid leave if they had to be gone from work due to a COVID-related situation – due to contact, infection or having to stay home with dependents who were quarantined.
The resolution expired on Dec. 31 – so in their first meeting of the year, the commissioners revisited the situation.
“The question is whether we want to just discontinue it, or install it again and continue on,” Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said to his fellow commissioners.
There are 115 county employees. Obermier said he asked Deputy Clerk Amanda Ring how many employees used part or all of the 10-day allowance and was told 45 did. Of the 45 who utilized it, about half used all of the 10-day allotment.
“So that also means that about 50 percent of the employees didn’t touch it,” Obermier noted. “The virus hasn’t gone away, so what do we want to do? Should we extend it for a few months and say they have to use their sick leave first? Or not? I know Merrick County, as an example, did re-up theirs for another three months – I’m assuming that timeline is due to the vaccine.”
“Maybe we should do it quarterly, restart it and revisit it at the end of the quarter,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“I agree it would be better to just do it periodically,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
“I agree, I think it would be best to do on a quarterly basis,” Bulgrin responded.
Commissioner Daniel Grotz asked if county employees could call in sick or call in to say they were exposed – or did they need a doctor’s note?
Ring said the resolution was passed without requiring a doctor’s note, but they did have a fair amount of employees who submitted their test results.
“Was it abused at all?” asked Bamesberger.
“It doesn’t matter what you do, someone will abuse it,” Ring said.
“I don’t think any abuse was widespread,” Obermier responded.
“I’d recommend keeping some sort of program in place until the summer and then revisit it,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “You can always go back and change things. And no one has come to me with any reports of anyone abusing this. I think a program, maintaining the status quo, would do well to protect us.”
“With the vaccines now just moving to the over 75 age group, I think we need to keep this in place on a quarterly or semi-annual basis,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.
Ring reminded the commissioners that some employees (due to their starting dates) do not have available sick time.
“And there are remedies in the handbook regarding mis-use,” Sikes said.
“It would be good to have this available to all employees and then we can revisit it again,” Obermier said.
The measure was extended to April 30, which will give employees two weeks of COVID relief, should they need it.