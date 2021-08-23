County to consider land purchase in Benedict

YORK – When the York County Commissioners meet in regular session this week, they will consider the purchase of land in Benedict for building a new maintenance area for the roads department.

The land parcels being considered are lots 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 in the original town of Benedict.

The existing road department maintenance facility is in bad condition, as discussed earlier this year by the county commissioners. It was during that earlier conversation the idea of just constructing a new building rather than trying to save the dilapidated existing building was born. Building a new facility would also allow for the addition of a restroom which is lacking in the current building.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda:

• The board will consider a grant application filed with the York County Visitors Bureau for funds toward the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. The request is for money from the visitors’ improvement fund (which comes from local lodging taxes). The money is collected, put into the visitors’ improvement fund, the YCVB board reviews and recommends grants – it is up to the county board to make final decisions on those awards.